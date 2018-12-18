Independent MP Haris Theocharis joins ND opposition's ranks

Former Finance Ministry public revenues chief Haris Theocharis, an independent lawmaker, has joined the ranks of New Democracy's parliamentary group, the conservative party announced on Tuesday.

Theocharis, who was elected into Parliament on the ticket of centrist To Potami before becoming an independent, had met earlier with opposition chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis to discuss political developments and their views on economic and other reforms.

“I believe that it is time to close the chapter of the crisis once and for all and get onto the path of stability and growth. This is an objective that demands broader consensus, a strategic plan and managerial efficiency,” Theocharis said coming out of the meeting.

“It is in this context that I decided to respond to the invitation of New Democracy President Kyriakos Mitsotakis to centrist forces and to join his battle,” he added.