Car suspected in Skai bombing attack found to have been stolen

Police investigating a car that was found burning in the southern Athens neighborhood of Ano Petralona on Monday have discovered that it was reported stolen from the suburb of Nea Ionia on November 18.

Found in flames on Antheon Street on Monday afternoon, the black Opel Astra is suspected by investigators of having been torched after being used several hours earlier in the bombing attack against the offices of Skai television and Kathimerini newspaper in the nearby coastal suburb of Neo Faliro. The vehicle also found to have fake license plates.

Police are also reportedly looking for a second car of similar appearance that may have been involved in the attack, which consisted of a backpack stuffed with around 10 kilograms of a powerful explosive being deposited outside the building.

The blast, which came after two warning telephone calls prompted an evacuation, caused damage to the building but no injuries.