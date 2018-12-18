WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Wines of Athens | Athens | December 19

The Bobo wine bar will be hosting the five wineries that make up the Wines of Athens group – Anastasia Fragou, Kokotos, Markou, Mylonas and Papagiannakos – in a presentation of wines from the Attica vineyard made with both native and international grape varieties on December 19. All the wines will be available by the glass at reasonable prices. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Bobo, 36 Anastasiou Zinni, Koukaki, tel 210.924.4244

