Allan Harris | Athens | December 21-27

New York-based jazz vocalist and guitarist Allan Harris is coming to Athens for a stint at the Half Note Jazz Club from December 21 to 27 with his band – Arcoiris Sandoval on piano, Jesse Jones Jr on sax, Shirazette Tinnin on drums and cajon, and Nimrod Speaks on bass. The shows represent a tribute to Nat King Cole (1919-65) ahead of the centenary of the great American jazz pianist and vocalist’s birth, with a focus on his Christmas songs. Shows start at 10.30 p.m. from Friday through Tuesday and at 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, while tickets cost 20, 25 and 30 euros. For details and reservations, call the venue or book your tickets at www.viva.gr.



Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310