Joint Cypriot-Israeli military air exercise takes in FIR Nicosia through Wednesday

A joint Cypriot-Israeli military exercise is taking place over Cyprus this week, with several types of fighter jets flying at low altitudes.

About 80 military jets from Israel, including F35, F15, F16 and surveillance aircraft, are taking part in a large-scale exercise over Cyprus which began on Monday and is scheduled to end on Wednesday.

According to media reports, officers and staff from the National Guard are participating in the drill where Israeli fighter jets are flying at low altitudes over Cyprus.

The exercise is described by some media as a dual opportunity for the two partnering countries, as Israeli jets can test Russian-made air defences while the National Guard can evaluate its defence system capabilities against F-16 jets.

The exercise is a biannual military drill that started back in 2014, following a decision by Cypriot and Israeli leaders to strengthen ties.

Witnesses in Limassol posted photos on Facebook showing jets flying at low altitudes on Tuesday over the southern town. [Kathimerini Cyprus]