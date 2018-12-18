British, French ambassadors condemn Skai TV bomb attack

Britain's and France's ambassadors to Greece on Tuesday denounced the bomb attack targeting the premises of Skai TV and Kathimerini in southern Athens on Monday morning, which caused extensive damage but no injuries.



“We condemn the terrorist attack at Skai media group – an attack against democracy itself. Freedom of the press is the barometer of democracy and must be vigorously protected. Along with the people who serve it. The UK has made this aim its first priority,” Kate Smith said in a tweet.



French Ambassador Christophe Chantepy echoed the sentiment, saying “every attack against the press is an attack against democracy.”



“This is the reason I am here today, to express my solidarity and my support to the journalists and all the employees in Skai and Kathimerini,” he said in a tweet which was accompanied by a picture of his visit to the media group's headquarters in Neo Faliro.