Avramopoulos: No country can face migration challenges alone

Countries must cooperate if they are to tackle the challenges created by migration, Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Tuesday, marking International Migrants Day.



“Migration requires international alliances. No country can face the challenges of migration on its own - neither in Europe nor anywhere else in the world,” he was quoted as telling state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



“On the occasion of International Migrants Day, the European Union reaffirms its continued commitment to the protection of the human rights of migrants, the prevention of dangerous irregular travel and the safeguarding of opportunities for legal and safe migration,” he added.