NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Avramopoulos: No country can face migration challenges alone

TAGS: Migration, EU

Countries must cooperate if they are to tackle the challenges created by migration, Migration Commissioner Dimitris Avramopoulos said on Tuesday, marking International Migrants Day.

“Migration requires international alliances. No country can face the challenges of migration on its own - neither in Europe nor anywhere else in the world,” he was quoted as telling state-run news agency ANA-MPA.

“On the occasion of International Migrants Day, the European Union reaffirms its continued commitment to the protection of the human rights of migrants, the prevention of dangerous irregular travel and the safeguarding of opportunities for legal and safe migration,” he added. 

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 