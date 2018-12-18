Man held in custody after rape charge

A 43-year-old foreign national charged with raping a 13-year-old Belgian girl last summer was remanded in custody Tuesday in the town of Hania on the island of Crete pending his trial.



The suspect, a resident of Hania for the last 13 years, denied raping the girl, who was on holiday with her family.



The case was made public last week after the man was arrested on an Interpol warrant following a complaint filed by the girl’s family in Belgium.