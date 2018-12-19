NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Thessaloniki police arrest suspect kidnapping migrants for ransom

TAGS: Crime, Migration

Police in Thessaloniki arrested a 29-year-old man Tuesday on charges of holding 22 migrants for ransom in an abandoned building outside the city. Officers are still seeking his accomplices.

According to the investigation, the suspect transferred the migrants – who had recently arrived in the country illegally – from the Greek border with Turkey to the village of Exochi, west of Thessaloniki, and forced them into the building before demanding money from their families.

The 29-year-old was charged with running a criminal gang, blackmail, extortion and the illegal transfer of migrants.

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 