A security camera which operates at the roof of the building housing the headquarters of Skai TV and Kathimerini has recorded the vehicle believed to be the one used by the perpetrators of the bomb attack against the media group on Monday morning.



The dark-colored Opel was found burned in the Athens neighborhood of Ano Petralona, as Kathimerini reported on Monday. Police believe the attackers set fire to the vehicle 10 to 15 minutes after detonating the bomb.



The video shows the car moving briefly on the coastal Ethnarhou Makariou street in the direction of Piraeus, after the assailants had planted the backpack containing around 10 kilograms of explosives near the building. It then makes a U-turn at the traffic light right across the building.



The car had been reported stolen on November 19 from Nea Ionia and had forged license plates. It has been transfered to the police's forensic laboratories where it will be examined for DNA traces.



The powerful blast caused extensive damage to the building’s glass front but no injuries – as the facility had been evacuated following warning calls to two other media outlets shortly before 2 a.m.