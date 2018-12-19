French, German envoys express solidarity with Kathimerini

The ambassadors of France and Germany to Greece, Christophe Chantepy and Jens Ploetner respectively, visited the offices of Kathimerini in Athens Tuesday, a day after a bomb seriously damaged the facade of the building, to express their solidarity with the management and staff at the newspaper and Skai TV, which is also headquartered in the building. They stressed that whoever turns against media freedom strikes at democracy itself. Footage from a security camera on the roof of the building show a dark-colored Opel leaving the scene. The car’s charred wreck was found in Ano Petralona shortly after the attack. [Nikos Kokkalias]