The cost of implementing court rulings which overturn measures adopted during the eight-year bailout period – such as a recent decision by the Council of State that ruled against the scrapping of the Christmas, Easter and summer bonuses previously paid out to civil servants – must be calculated with precision, so that everyone is aware of it.



We are essentially, though unofficially, in a pre-election period. Therefore, all political parties will have to take this cost into consideration before proceeding to make pledges to the public, and avoid the temptation of making excessive promises which would jeopardize everything that the country has achieved in recent years, with so much effort and sacrifice on the part of its citizens.