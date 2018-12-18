Mitsotakis says ND will vote down 2019 budget

Main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis said on Tuesday his party will reject the government's 2019 draft budget which will be voted on by Greek lawmakers later in the night, saying it is neither credible, nor growth-oriented.



“We vote against the budget draft and the government of SYRIZA-ANEL, the worst government of the post-Junta era, for everything it stands for: populism, demagoguery and politics without principles,” he told lawmakers during the debate.



“This budget serves the unbearable [primary] surpluses, with the first victim being public investments which are already down 1.55 billion euros, and will be further trimmed by 550 million euros in 2019,” he added.

“Besides, you have never achieved the growth targets in any one of the four budgets you have tabled. It's failure in four out of four.”



Mitsotakis said New Democracy's economic program will offer less taxes and contributions as well as more and better jobs.

He also commented on Monday's bomb attack against Skai TV and Kathimerini, saying that it is the result of the government's strategy to create tension which he claimed SYRIZA has followed for years.



“Part of this strategy is to target media. You have called out people and front pages, you have anticipated court rulings, you have even revealed financial information on journalists whose writings you do not like,” he said.