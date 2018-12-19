Professors at the medical school of Thessaloniki’s Aristotle University on Tuesday found themselves locked in a meeting room for two-and-a-half hours by students protesting changes to their curriculum, Kathimerini has learned.



Objecting to changes which foresee the inclusion of additional classes and more rigorous examinations, the students initially tried to prevent the academics from entering the meeting room.



The professors proceeded with their meeting but, when they tried to leave, they found that the doors had been barricaded by the students, who are believed to be affiliated with far-left groups.



In comments to Kathimerini, the head of the school’s academics’ union, Ioannis Nimatoudis, said the changes are aimed at upgrading the curriculum, which has not been changed since the 1970s, and have been in the works for the past five years.