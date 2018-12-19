Greek cabinet meets after MPs approve new budget

Hours after lawmakers approved the debt-hit country’s budget for 2019, the first since Greece formally exited the bailout programs, the cabinet is scheduled to meet at 11 a.m. Wednesday, chaired by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.



It was announced that Defense Minister Panos Kammenos, who is also leader of the junior coalition party, will not attend the cabinet.



Kammenos is reportedly scheduled to visit several military outposts on Greece’s southeastern Aegean islands. He confirmed his absence in a tweet “in order to preempt sci-fi scenarios.”



The budget MPs passed with a 154-143 vote still is heavy on austerity measures to ensure Greece secures a large surplus, in line with its debt relief deal with foreign creditors.