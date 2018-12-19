Parliament committee okays Thanou’s appointment as head of Greek competition post

The Greek Parliament’s Institutions and Transparency Committee has endorsed the appointment of Vassiliki Thanou, former chief of the Supreme Court, as head of country’s independent Competition Commission.



Her appointment was backed by MPs from SYRIZA, Independent Greeks (ANEL), the Union of Centrists and Golden Dawn.



Thanou was nominated for the post last week by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, despite having served as his official legal adviser.



On Tuesday, main opposition leader Kyriakos Mitsotakis wrote a letter to the European Union’s Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager, expressing concern about Thanou’s nomination which he described as politically motivated. His move was criticized Wednesday by Economy Minister Yiannis Dragasakis.