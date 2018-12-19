NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Court accepts France's extradition request for Russian cybercrime suspect

TAGS: Justice

Greece's Supreme Court has accepted a French extradition request for a Russian bitcoin fraud suspect, whom the same court has, confusingly, already agreed to extradite to the US and Russia.

For the time being, 38-year-old Alexander Vinnik will remain in Greece after Wednesday's ruling until officials sort out the issue of the conflicting decisions.

The former bitcoin platform operator is accused in France of laundering millions of euros raised by cyber-criminals, using the virtual currency. Vinnik was arrested in northern Greece last year on a US request, but later Russia and France, separately, sought his extradition.

The US has accused Vinnik of allegedly laundering billions of dollars with bitcoin. He faces lesser charges in Russia. [AP]

Online



 


About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 