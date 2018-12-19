Classical Recital | December 20 & 21 | Athens & Thessaloniki

The Italian Educational Institute has invited trumpeter Nello Salza and piano duo Aurelio and Paolo Pollice to perform two classical recitals on December 20 and 21 – the first at its events hall in Athens and the second at the Thessaloniki Concert Hall. The program on both nights features selections from operas and symphonies by Respighi, Bellini, Rossini, Verdi and Puccini, with the arias being performed by solo trumpet. Admission to both concerts is free of charge, on a first-come, first-served basis. The Athens recital starts at 7 p.m. and the Thessaloniki show at 9 p.m.

Italian Institute, 47 Patission, Omonia,

tel 210.524.2646;

Thessaloniki Concert Hall, 25is Martiou &

Paralia, tel 2310.895.800, www.tch.gr