Photographer Costas Balafas (1920-2011) captured everyday life in the village of Metsovo and the surrounding area in the 1960s and 70s like few others, leaving a valuable testimony of a culture that is all but lost today. His collection “Travels in Metsovo” is on display all year round at the Averoff Museum. Open Wednesdays to Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Averoff Museum, Metsovo,

tel 26560.41210