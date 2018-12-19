K. Bhta | Athens | December 21

Pioneering electronica composer K. Bhta will be presenting a special program of soundscapes inspired by the forces of the universe to celebrate the Winter Solstice at the National Observatory on the Hill of the Nymphs, in a concert organized by the City of Athens on Friday, December 21. Admission to the event is free of charge, with priority coupons that will be distributed from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the day of the show from the City of Athens Cultural Center (50 Academias).

National Observatory, Hill of the Nymphs,

Thiseio