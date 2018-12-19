Largest Greek haul of seized opioid tablets destroyed

The largest quantity of opioid drug tablets ever seized in Greece was destroyed by fire on Wednesday in the furnaces of a factory in the regional unit of Viotia, police said.



The 479 parcels of drugs contained more than 26 million tablets and weighed over 15 tonnes.



The drugs had been seized by the Greek Financial Crimes Squad’s narcotics unit and a team of US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents during an inspection of a container at the Piraeus port's terminal on June 2016.



The packages discovered were Tramadol prescription opioid painkillers.



Reports suggested the container arrived at Pireaus on May 2016 from India, while its final destination was a Libyan company allegedly tied to ISIS jihadists.