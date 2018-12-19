Two P&O vessels to be reflagged to Cyprus
British ferry and shipping freight operator P&O is reviewing its UK-registered fleet and is already reflagging two vessels to keep European Union tax arrangements ahead of Britain’s departure from the bloc, the company said.
A P&O spokesman said two of its UK ships operating on the English Channel route to France would be reflagged to Cyprus.
[Reuters]