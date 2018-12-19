Copelouzos awarded the Order of the Star of Italy

The Order of the Star of Italy (Stella D’Italia, an Italian knighthood) was bestowed on Dimitris Copelouzos, president of Copelouzos Group, on Wednesday.



The medal was handed to Copelouzos by Italian Ambassador to Greece Luigi Marras, in a special ceremony at the Embassy of Italy in Athens.



The medal is an honorary distinction concerning Copelouzos’s contribution to the promotion and development of Greek-Italian business ties.