Greece and Israel on Wednesday initiated the first bilateral dialog on fighting anti-Semitism, xenophobia and racism, amid a spate of vandalisms against Holocaust monuments and Jewish cemeteries across Greece.



The event included senior government, judicial and other officials from both countries and a team of experts on human rights who will advise Greek officials on handling hate crimes.

Talks at the Justice Ministry focused on ways to tackle incidents on social media, how to conduct a criminal investigation on hate crimes, training prosecutors and judges, detecting and prosecuting hate crimes and analysing ways to respond to anti-Semitic incidents in Greece.



Earlier on Wednesday, Supreme Court prosecutor Xeni Dimitriou ordered an investigation into the latest vandalism of the Holocaust Memorial in Thessaloniki on December 15.



Unknown assailants spray-painted a black Swastika on the memorial following a rally by protesters opposed to the name deal Greece signed over the summer with the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia.