Heroin suspect stopped at Athens airport part of big gang

Police handout photo.

A 43-year-old Pakistani national who was arrested on Tuesday evening at Athens International Airport while trying to smuggle more than 11 kilograms of heroin into the country is part of a wider international drug ring bringing drugs into Greece from Asia, police said on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old reportedly flew into Athens from Lahore in Pakistan via Doha in Qatar.

The drugs were found in four packages concealed in his luggage, which was double-bottomed. 

