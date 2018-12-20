As the global state of affairs becomes increasingly complicated, it has become that much harder to distinguish the difference between US President Donald Trump’s views on certain issues and those of the foreign policy machine in Washington.

This confusion is why both Athens and Nicosia need to be extremely careful about what they read into the messages coming out of Washington.

There is no doubt that the United States has taken a firm approach toward Turkey and has sent stern messages in that direction, which also appear to have been heeded in relation to gas exploration efforts in Cyprus’s exclusive economic zone.

But when it comes to other areas, Greece and Cyprus need to be cautious about jumping to any conclusions over how the United States would manage a crisis in the area.