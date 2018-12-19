Juncker welcomes Pavlopoulos to seat of EC

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker (r) welcomes Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos on Wednesday at the European Commission in Brussels, the first time a Greek president has been invited to speak at the EC. In a joint press conference, Pavlopoulos referred to Juncker’s decisive role in supporting Greece at difficult moments during the crisis. ‘We don’t forget that you had the courage to recognize the huge sacrifices of the Greek people,’ Pavlopoulos said. Juncker said he admired the Greeks for their stance during the crisis and always backed Greece staying in the eurozone. [Stephanie Lecocq/EPA]