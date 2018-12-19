ATHEX: Index is on its way to 600 pts

The decline on the Greek bourse that began last Friday continued on Wednesday while turnover remained low. Athinon Avenue appears to be heading in a whole other direction to the rest of the eurozone, which saw markets recover after the agreement between Brussels and Rome on the Italian budget.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 618.98 points, shedding 1.06 percent from Tuesday’s 625.31 points in its fourth consecutive session of losses. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 1.12 percent to 1,625.73 points, while the small-cap index expanded 0.17 percent.

The banks index dropped 0.62 percent, as National slumped 3.80 percent, Piraeus conceded 2.41 percent and Alpha lost 0.71 percent. On the other hand Eurobank advanced 2.24 percent.



GEK Terna fell 3.34 percent and EYDAP gave up 2.46 percent, as Titan Cement grew 1.23 percent.

In total 27 stocks posted gains, 50 sustained losses and 32 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 37.7 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 39.4 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange general index slipped 0.18 percent to close at 65.92 points.