Greece, Cyprus and Israel to discuss regional issues, energy in trilateral

Developments affecting the Eastern Mediterranean, the Cyprus issue and cooperation in energy, research, cybersecurity, tourism and innovation are among the issues to be discussed during the Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral summit, which will be held the Israeli city of Beer Sheva on Thursday.



Concerning energy, Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades and Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu will discuss the new liquefied natural gas (LNG) transport routes using the islet of Revithoussa, and the planned floating storage regasification unit (FSRU) off Alexandroupoli in Thrace, Greek government sources said.



The US ambassador to Israel will also be present at the summit, the same sources added.



According to the schedule, the summit will begin with bilateral meetings between the leaders, followed by a meeting of all three.



The three countries will sign a series of bilateral and trilateral Memoranda of Understanding, which will be followed by a joint press conference.