Train derails in northern Greece, no injuries

File photo

A passenger train serving the Thessaloniki-Larisa route derailed as it arrived at Platy station in Imathia, Central Macedonia, early Thursday morning.



The accident caused damages to the railway carriages of train 1591 but there were no injuries, operator TRAINOSE said in a statement.



The company said it is investigating the circumstances of the incident.



It was not clear how many passengers were onboard at the time of the accident.