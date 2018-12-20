Greek referee released from hospital after attack

FIFA referee Thanassis Tzilos who was beaten up by four unknown assailants outside his home on Wednesday was released from a hospital in Larisa.



Speaking to journalists after his release on Thursday, hospital director Panagiotis Nanos said doctors stitched Tzilos’ head and leg injuries and will be re-examined on Friday by doctors, according to state-run news agency ANA-MPA.



Local media in Larissa and in Athens reported that Tzilos, a civil engineer, left home just after 9 a.m. to go to work when four men with their faces covered attacked him. A neighbor who witnessed the incident called an ambulance.



The referee, who recently earned his FIFA badge, had officiated the game between Xanthi and Olympiakos 10 days earlier that finished 1-1.



In the last few years there have been several attacks against Greek referees or their properties, without the culprits ever been found.