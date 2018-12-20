Justice ministry says ECHR conviction relates to old law

The Justice Ministry on Thursday responded to Greece’s conviction by the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR) over an inheritance dispute, saying the case predates a change in laws adopted in 2018.

“Those who try to distort ECHR’s ruling in the above case are the same people who, for years, have not taken any measures to protect the rights of members of the Muslim minority of Thrace,” the ministry said in a statement.



On Wednesday, the court ruled Greece violated the European Convention on Human Rights by applying Sharia law in the case of Chatitze Molla Sali, a Muslim woman from northern Greece, who inherited her deceased husband’s assets.

Greek courts deemed the man’s will as invalid after it was challenged by his sisters.



As a response to the wide publicity the case received, the government amended the law to limit the powers of Islamic courts, giving priority to Greek civil courts. Muslims in Greece can now resort to Sharia law only if all concerned parties agree.