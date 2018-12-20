Tsipras meets Netanyahu, visits cyber security center

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras held a meeting with Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu in the Israeli city of Beer Sheva on Thursday, which was followed by extended consultations with the participation of the two delegations, as part of the fifth Cyprus-Greece-Israel trilateral summit.



He later toured Israel’s cyber security center, during which he described cyber attacks as a “threat of increasing importance” in the modern world.

Tsipras, Netanyahu and Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades are expected to discuss the Cyprus issue, energy and regional developments during their extended talks.