Former foreign minister has received threats, says Pratto movement

Nikos Kotzias, the former foreign minister who resigned in October following a spat with Defense Minister Panos Kammenos over the Prespes name deal, has received threats, Pratto movement, which is headed by the former politician said on Thursday.



Pratto said unknown individuals called Kotzias and threatened him, without specifying what they said.



The movement linked the threats with Kotzias’ proposal to review the secret funds managed by the ministries of defence, interior and the National Intelligence Agency (EYP).



It also accused main opposition New Democracy and Kammenos of targeting the former minister with their statements, thus “creating the conditions for foolish people to turn against him.”