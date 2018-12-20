Four cars burned in northeastern Athens

Four cars were torched in the district of Neo Iraklio in northeastern Athens early Thursday morning, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The vehicles were parked at the corner of Irakliou and Matsoula streets and two of them belong to a company whose owner is known to authorities, police sorces told the news agency.



The fire was extinguished by the fire service and no injuries were reported. An investigation is being conducted by the police’s Attica Security unit.