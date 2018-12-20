Tsipras says international law must be respected in Eastern Med

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras called on Turkey to abide by international law in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean and respect Cyprus’s right over its exclusive economic zone, during a joint summit with the leaders of Cyprus and Israel.

“We stressed the need for a fair and viable solution to the Cyprus issue for the benefit of the Cypriot people, by abolishing guarantees and the withdrawal of the occupation army,” he said on his official Twitter account.



“We noted the need to respect international law in the Eastern Mediterranean and the Aegean, particularly Cyprus’s right to to exercise its sovereign rights in its exclusive economic zone,” he added.



Tsipras also said Greece and Israel are interested in creating a technology park in Thessaloniki to support synergies between Israeli and Greek startups, as well as businesses from the Balkans.



The three countries discussed about the developments in Syria, the decision by the United States to withdraw its troops from the country and the future role of Turkey and Iran in Syria, he said.