Tsipras decries threats against former foreign minister

Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras defended his former foreign minister Nikos Kotzias against threats he reportedly received on Thursday, saying they are the result of “blind nationalism.”

“The threats against the life of Nikos Kotzias is yet another proof of where blind nationalism and stoking hatred leads to,” he said.



“Nikos Kotzias served the country with dedication and decisiveness as foreign minister and nobody, with whatever excuse, can question his patriotism, and even more so threaten his life with fascist insolence and cowardice.”



Pratto movement, which is headed by Kotzias said on Thursday that unknown individuals had called Kotzias and threatened him, without specifying what they said.



The movement linked the threats with Kotzias’ proposal to review the secret funds managed by the ministries of defence, interior and the National Intelligence Agency (EYP).



It also accused main opposition New Democracy and Defense Minister Panos Kammenos of targeting the former minister with their statements, thus “creating the conditions for foolish people to turn against him.”

Kotzias is considered as one of the architects of the Prespes accord, signed in June between Athens and Skopje to resolve a long-standing dispute on the name of the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (FYROM).

The deal has been blasted by hardliners in both Greece and FYROM.

Kotzias resigned in October after a spat with Kammenos over the name deal which the defense minister vehemently opposes.