Cyprus, Greece and Israel agree on EastMed pipeline

Cyprus, Greece and Israel reached on Thursday an interstate agreement on the EastMed pipeline, during the 5th tripartite summit that is being held in the Israeli city of Beer Sheva.



As CNA learns, the agreement on the pipeline, which aims to connect Israel, Cyprus and Greece, needs to get the approval of the European Commission first. The signing of the agreement is expected to take place within the first quarter of 2019.



The agreement also contains important references regarding the security of energy infrastructure.



Moreover, the launch of the permanent secretariat in Nicosia, aiming to coordinate the trilateral cooperation scheme, is expected on July 1st.



The three leaders started earlier on Thursday their meetings in Beer Sheva. A bilateral meeting between the delegations of Cyprus and Israel, under President Anastasiades and Premier Netanyahu, has been concluded.



The trilateral meeting, in the presence of Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will take place over lunch, in the presence of the US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman. [Kathimerini Cyprus]