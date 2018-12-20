Rory Gallagher Tribute | Athens | December 22

Band of Friends – Gerry McAvoy on bass guitar, Ted McKenna on drums and Marcel Scherpenzeel on guitar and vocals – is on tour with a tribute to the great Irish blues and rock musician Rory Gallagher (1948-1995). Belfast-born McAvoy played with Gallagher from 1970 to 1991 and in 2005 wrote a book about the experience. Band of Friends will be appearing at the Kyttaro venue in Athens on Saturday, December 22. Doors open at 9 p.m. and tickets cost 15 euros in advance (www.viva.gr, tel 11876) and 18 euros at the door.

Kyttaro, 48 Ipeirou & Acharnon,

Victoria Square, tel 210.822.4134