Macedonia & Thessaly Castles | Thessaloniki | December 21 - May 31

The Museum of Byzantine Culture presents “From Macedonian to Thessalian Tempe: From Rentina to Velika,” featuring finds from five selected fortification sites in the regions of Macedonia and Thessaly that were founded, constructed or renovated during the reign of Justinian I (527-565). The city of Thessaloniki also makes an appearance in the show, as an example of a walled metropolis, while there is an emphasis on the road networks that developed between the fortresses along with the economic and commercial ties that were established in the region. The show opens on Friday, December 21, at 9 p.m. Hours through May 31 are daily 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and admission is free of charge.

Museum of Byzantine Culture, 2 Stratou,

tel 2313.306.400, www.mbp.gr