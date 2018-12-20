WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Group Charity Exhibition | Athens | To January 5

TAGS: Visual Arts, Charity

Bookpoint has invited dozens of animation, illustration and graphic artists to create pieces for an exhibition titled “And Then the Trees Came, Vol 2,” which are available for purchase. This is the second such event held by the book store and is aimed at raising funds in aid of three nongovernmental organizations and charities that are active in relief efforts following the summer fires in eastern Attica.

Bookpoint, Kolokotroni & Thiseos,
Syntagma, tel 211.405.9741

