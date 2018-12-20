The Super League announced on Thursday the postponement of this weekend's championship games due to the strike called by the country's top-flight referees.



The Greek federation has informed the league of the referees' decision to abstain from the games of the top division until January 4, 2019, to protest against the attack their colleague, Thanassis Tzilos suffered on Wednesday in Larissa.



Therefore, unless another solution is found, there will be no more league action before January 5. The Super League announced the dates for the postponed game will be confirmed later.



Tzilos was attacked on his way to work – he is a civil engineer. He sustained injuries to his head and knees and spent 24 hours in a Larissa hospital, from which he was released on Thursday. A video showing the attack he suffered was published on Greek websites.