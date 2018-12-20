Kammenos issues terse response to Turkish overflights

Reacting to a barrage of incursions by Turkish fighter jets on Thursday, Defense Minister Panos Kammenos warned Ankara against violating Greece’s territorial integrity.



“If they make the slightest move, we will crush them,” Kammenos said during a visit to a military outpost on Leros, a small island on the southeast Aegean.



“We want peace, we want to live in peace and harmony, but we are not prepared to concede a single centimeter,” Kammenos said.



“Those making these provocations had better stick to verbal challenges only,” he said.