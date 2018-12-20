ND’s lead over SYRIZA grows to 10.5 percent in latest poll

New Democracy has seen its popularity rise by one point to 10.5 percent against ruling SYRIZA in the latest opinion poll by Pulse, as 33.5 percent of respondents said they would vote for the conservatives if elections were held now, against 23 percent who would cast ballots for SYRIZA.

In the December 16-18 poll, published on Thursday, the center-left Movement for Change and far-right Golden Dawn both garnered 7 percent of support, and the Communist Party (KKE) 6 percent, but centrist To Potami and nationalist Independent Greeks failed to get the 3 percent needed to make it into Parliament.

ND also trounced SYRIZA on the issue of who would be most likely to win, with 57 against 25 percent, while ND chief Kyriakos Mitsotakis also had an 11-point lead over Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, with 36 and 25 percent respectively.