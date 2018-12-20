NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
FYROM parliament committee approves key amendment

TAGS: Diplomacy

The constitutional issues’ committee of the parliament in the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia on Thursday approved further changes to the country’s constitution as stipulated in the name deal reached with Greece in June.

The committee ratified an amendment stipulating that the citizenship of the country’s people will be defined as “Macedonian/citizen of the Republic of North Macedonia,” adding however that the designation will neither determine nor predetermine the people’s ethnicity.
 

