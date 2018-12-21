Over the past couple of days we have witnessed fresh efforts by the government to push as many legislative amendments as possible through Parliament in the smallest time possible in order to “tie up” loose ends.

The government does this repeatedly – each time arguing that it is a one-off exception to the rules – triggering the ire of opposition parties.

What it is actually doing, though, is circumventing constitutional procedures and flouting a clause in the regulations for Parliament’s operation forbidding the discussion of legal additions or amendments that are irrelevant to the legislation that is under debate in the regular order of business.

It appears, unfortunately, that practices that have contributed to increasing the problems that Greece faces today are not being stopped by this administration, but are actually being propagated.