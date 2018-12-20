Registered unemployed on the rise

Signs from the domestic labor market continue to generate concern, as the statistics of the Manpower Organization (OAED) have revealed a fresh increase in the number of people registered as unemployed in November, by 86,168 people, while the subsidized jobless rose by 47.36 percent.

The number of people registered as unemployed with the organization – seeking work or not – came to 1,098,437, from 1,012,264 in October and 1,040,482 a year earlier.

The total number registered as unemployed who stated they were seeking work rose to 898,965 last month from 844,710 in October, posting a 6.42 percent increase on a monthly basis and a 3.95 percent rise on an annual basis. OAED data show that more than half of them (53.35 percent or 479,576 people) have been registered as jobless for 12 months or more. Five out of eight are women (62.78 percent).

The total number of jobless receiving unemployment benefits came to 154,191 people last month, almost 50 percent higher than October’s 104,636 recipients. Two-thirds of them (102,713) had previously been working at ordinary enterprises while the other 51,478 were seasonal workers from tourism companies.