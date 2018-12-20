Ergotelis beat Aris 3-2 on Thursday to dump it out of the Cup.

Three Super League teams crashed out of the Greek Cup as Aris, Levadiakos and Panetolikos got eliminated to the benefit of second-division teams Ergotelis, Panachaiki and Kissamikos Hanion respectively.

In the last round of group games held from Tuesday to Thursday this week, holder PAOK trounced Aittitos 6-0 at Spata, and last year’s finalist AEK beat Volos 3-1 away. They both won their groups, as did Olympiakos, that downed Aris Avatou 2-1 at Xanthi, and Panathinaikos, that saw off host Kissamikos by the same score.

However the biggest match of the midweek was between Ergotelis and Aris on Thursday, with the Iraklio team needing victory to eliminate its Thessaloniki visitor. Ergotelis led 3-0 but Aris fought back and came mighty close to an equalizer, only to lose 3-2 and bow out of the competition.

Third-division club Niki Volou beat Xanthi 1-0, but the Super League team had already qualified. Second-division Iraklis defeated PAS Giannina 2-0, though its win was also in vain.

The results in the week’s other games were Kerkyra 0 OFI 3, Thyella Kamariou 0 Atromitos 8, Irodotos 1 Panionios 2, Ierapetra 0 Panetolikos 0, Apollon Paralimniou 0 Asteras Tripolis 4, Panachaiki 2 Levadiakos 1, Apollon Pontou 0 Larissa 4, Trikala 1 Apollon Smyrnis 1, and Apollon Larissas 0 Lamia 7 (seven).

In Friday’s draw for the first knockout stage the eight group winners will be the seeded teams: PAOK, AEK, Olympiakos, Panathinaikos, Atromitos, Asteras Tripolis, Panionios and OFI. They will be paired up with PAS Giannina, Lamia, Larissa, Xanthi, Apollon Smyrnis, Ergotelis, Kissamikos and Panachaiki.