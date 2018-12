Staff at the Embassy of The Netherlands in Athens on Friday posted a whimsical Christmas video on Twitter to mark Ambassador Caspar Veldkamp last year in Greece.

In the video, three members of the embassy staff abduct the Christmas sweater-clad Veldkamp so he will not have to leave the country, prompting a frantic hunt by the embassy's team in the most unlikely places.

Veldkamp has served as The Netherlands' ambassador to Greece since October 2015.