Gadjo Dilo | Athens | December 22 & 28

Local purveyors of gypsy jazz Gadjo Dilo take the stage at Gazarte's roof stage on Saturday, December 22, and Friday, December 28, for an especially upbeat concert of numbers from Italy and France, as well as original work stemming from the band’s albums “Manouche De Grec” and “Manouche De Grec Vol II.” Doors open at 10.30 p.m. and tickets cost 8 euros (online atwww.viva.gr or by phone at 11876).



Gazarte, 32-34 Voutadon, Gazi, tel 210.346.0347